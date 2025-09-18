Package Tracker

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We only retain the minimum amount of data needed to provide a good user experience. This includes storing the user's email address and any tracking numbers they pass in.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Tracking number data is periodically removed - typically every 90 days or so and all user information including tracking numbers and email address can be deleted upon request. To request removal of your data please contact us as support@hellopackage.app.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store tracking numbers so that we can continually update the information for the user.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Scaleway
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no