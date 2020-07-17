Zonka Feedback

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in the policy will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 1 year past the termination of the user's account.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store all application related data on our AWS servers and backups which is provided by Amazon and is world wide trusted hosting and storage platform with state of the art data security. Only selected leads and system admin team has access to the production level data and it is completely isolated from development level data and access.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no