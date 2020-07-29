Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Once a subscription is terminated, the data submitted or created by the user is no longer available to the user. We retain the data for a period of time consistent with our data retention policy, during which, a subscriber can reactivate the subscription and once again access the data by paying the subscription fees. We retain data in case the user needs it as part of record retention obligations, but users can get in touch with us via email to have data removed completely.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users have the right to be informed as to the specific personal data we hold and, at any time, can request that the data be removed from our systems.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati User information, including personal data, may be transferred to computers located outside of the user's state, province, country or other governmental jurisdiction where the data protection laws may differ. The information, including personal data, of users located outside United States, will be processed within the United States. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that user data is treated securely and in accordance with our Privacy Policy and no transfer of personal data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of the data and other personal information.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes