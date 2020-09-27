Elevate your team's spirit, express gratitude to colleagues, and commemorate positive news through virtual high fives on Slack.
With the integration of the High Fives App into your Slack workspace, you can:
• :hand: High five one or more people in a single command
• :clapper: Accompany your high fives with entertaining GIFs
• :sports_medal: Access leaderboards showcasing high-fives received by individuals
• :face_holding_back_tears: Explore leaderboards featuring those who've given the most high fives
• :mega: Designate a channel for broadcasting high-fiving notifications
• :man-tipping-hand::skin-tone-2: Enable individuals to write personalties, highlighting their excellence.
• :heart: Access a compilation of personalities written by colleagues for a particular person
• :closed_book: Maintain a repository of challenging-to-recall terms and abbreviations using a glossary.
• :brain: Retrieve explanations for terms or abbreviations via the glossary.
• :space_invader: Generate ASCII art
• :lower_left_paintbrush: Generate Emoji art
Start your high five journey (at no cost) on hifiv.es
Connect with the developers at hello@hifiv.es