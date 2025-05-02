Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will remove data within 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Backups are stored for an additional 30 days. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no