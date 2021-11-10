Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Unless we agree otherwise, we will retain your information for three years or until such time as you ask us to delete your data or where you withdraw any consent you have given us to process your information.
You have the right at any time to withdraw any consent you have given us to process your information. Please note if you withdraw your consent it will not affect the lawfulness of any processing of your information we have carried out before you withdrew your consent. Should you wish to do so you can contact us at any time via email to support@howamigoing.com.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You may request that we delete your information where there is no good reason for us continuing to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your information where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing, where we may have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to delete your information to comply with local law.
Note, however, that we may not always be able to comply with your request for deletion for specific legal reasons which will be notified to you, if applicable, at the time of your request. Where we hold your data as a result of your employer making use of the Services for which they are the data controller, we will notify and require approval from your employer before deleting your data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store all customer data on Google Cloud servers, located in London, UK.
Google Cloud Platform provides advanced security features and maintains multiple certifications, including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3 and ISO27001. In addition all data is encrypted both in transit and at rest using strong encryption.
Sedi dei data center
Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati