Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Welcome will retain customer data in accordance with our terms of service. Customers may, at any point, opt out of using our platform by contacting support and requesting that their account(s) & data be deleted from our data stores.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Customers may request to have their data removed from our data stores at any point by contacting support and submitting a request. With 3rd party services, customers have the ability to "disconnect" the respective service. Welcome will then revoke any necessary credentials which will prevent further calls to such 3rd party web services.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is encrypted at rest. We do not store sensitive information in plaintext and we anonymize any customer-sensitive data we might store on our servers. With 3rd party services, Welcome does not store data related to interactions between our customers.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted on AWS RDS

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS