Let Them Eat Cake

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Your team owner can contact us at any time to remove your data from our service. Contact information and full details can be found at https://eatcake.app/privacy
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no