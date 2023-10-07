Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Personal data will be stored for the period of your membership in our website and 2 years after your last log in to the Website. The information that you post in our forums may be kept for a longer period after it is anonymised. Transaction data will be kept for the period of the license term to the designs.
Statistical data will be stored for a period of up to 2 years.
In some cases, personal data may be stored for a longer period if storage of personal data is required in order to protect our or any third parties’ legitimate interests, e.g. for the period of statutory limitation or in case of a legal dispute.Links to other sites
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
User has right to request personal data removal or handover at any time according to GDPR law.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Eylean UAB stores data in accordance to GDPR law. Each class of data is kept and has limited expose based on it's classification level to meet the regulation.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud DB
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati