Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your own usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your illume account. Your old data can be used by Administrators to see historical note giving, messages you gave and received, and any other data collected about you.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We remove your personal data after an Administrator removes and/or stops using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted both at rest and in transit though secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our data is cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no