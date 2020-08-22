Three Good

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We process data for purposes based on legitimate business interests, the fulfillment of our contract with you, compliance with our legal obligations, and/or your consent.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
You can ask for the deletion of your personal information. If you ask us to delete your personal information, we will respect your request and delete your personal information, subject to certain exceptions provided by law, such as (but not limited to) the exercise by another consumer of his or her right to free speech, our compliance requirements resulting from a legal obligation or any processing that may be required to protect against illegal activities.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our privacy policy unless otherwise required by law.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no