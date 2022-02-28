Beamery Grow

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Beamery will retain client data in accordance with the contracts between Beamery and Beamery's clients. In general, Beamery will retain key transactional data indefinitely, and retain user activity logs for at least two years.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Beamery will archive user activity data after two years using long-term storage (S3, etc). Beamery will remove user data in accordance with the contract between Beamery and Beamery's clients, and based on clients' requests.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Beamery will storage clients' data in Cloud databases, object storage, and cloud data warehouse. Beamery will encrypt all client data on rest and in transit.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Snowflake
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no