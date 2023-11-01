Seismic Learning

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Seismic will retain customer data during the term identified within a customer's subscription services agreement. Please refer to the terms of your subscription services agreement with Seismic.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Seismic will retain customer data for 30-days following the termination of a customer's subscription services agreement unless an extended retention period is defined in the agreement. Within this time, customers may export customer content. After these 30 days (or the agreed period), Seismic will destroy all customer content.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS. Full backups are run nightly and retained for 14 days. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2) and at rest using AWS KMS for full-body encryption.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no