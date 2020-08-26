Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Jeli shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Jeli will retain customer data for up to 60 days after contract end. After this retention period, Jeli will scrub customer data from our systems.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All confidential customer data processed by Jeli is encrypted in-transit, and encrypted at rest in AWS data centers. Any backups of customer data are also encrypted at rest. Access to confidential customer data is limited, logged, and audited regularly.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati