Rotation, Shifts & Rosters - RosterBird

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data retention are product specific and the data collected are only the absolute necessary for functioning of the service. No information is collected / deduced from outside RosterBird of our customers. Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged. We also provide users option to remove the data whenever they require.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All our data are stored in our secure Database that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data unless its necessary for the functionality of the service.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Hetzner

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no