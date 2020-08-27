Criteri di conservazione dei dati
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier to reply to private message and send the query result. There are additional or sensitive fields being saved.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier without any sensitive data and will remove when the app is uninstalled.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
IP2Location will store query log in a secured Amazon RDS storage. All queries related to the user will be removed when the app is uninstalled.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Service
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no