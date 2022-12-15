Visualping Website Change Alerts

Visualping is a simple online service that sends you a Slack notification when an important web page changes. Visualping monitors any web page you are interested in by taking screenshots and comparing text. When a visual or textual change is detected, we send you a notification! What can you monitor? Thousands of use cases:

● Competitor websites

● Laws and regulations

● Stock level or price changes in e-commerce

● Client, reseller, or vendor compliance

● New product releases or API changes

● Your own websites for unapproved or unexpected changes Visualping is used by 85% of the Fortune 500 and more than 200,000 teams. By automating manual, low-yield information monitoring processes, we save you time and money:

● Eliminate uncertainty - know that you’re always on top

● Save time - no need to check pages yourself

● Be the first to know - use a bot to beat humans Advanced features:

● Select specific area to watch, instead of monitoring the whole page

● Import thousands of jobs instantly

● Schedule checks for a specific time of the day or week

● Mimic user behavior on any site; automate queries and filters

● Receive alerts when certain keywords or phrases are added or removed

● Advanced reporting and filtering

● Organize internal workflows by workspace

● Customize reporting and alerts with our API We monitor changes... so you don't have to!