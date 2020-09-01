Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Tall Order Technologies will retain data in accordance with our privacy policy. We do not retain any messages sent in your Slack workspace. If required, we will retain data as required by law.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Tall Order Technologies will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Contact us at support@allybot.io to request your data is removed and your data will be removed without hesitation.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Tall Order Technologies will store Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Your data is stored on secure servers hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and we take the necessary security precautions to keep your data safe.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no