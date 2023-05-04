Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data retention policy and procedures are in place. We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Policy and procedures are in place to ensure data retention and removal process. We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements. The overall process is governed as per ISO 27001:2013 certification standards.
Sedi dei data center
Singapore
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no