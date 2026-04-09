Until our contract with you has ended (or earlier if your account has been inactive for at least 12 months). You can end the contract as explained in our terms and conditions -

We may hold on to some (or all) of your information for longer (typically up to six years) if reasonably needed for legal, regulatory or tax reasons, deal with disputes, prevent fraud or abuse and/or enforce our terms and conditions. We will keep your information which we use only for newsletters or other marketing until you tell us to stop sending you such messages. We will generally keep automated browsing information for up to 26 months. We will keep friend referral contact information that you supply us for up to 90 days.