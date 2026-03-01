Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Regarding the Slack connection, only two types of data are relevant: logging data and Slack connection data. Logging data is stored in AWS region Frankfurt and kept for 7 days. Connection data to the Slack channel are part of the notification channel data of the Smart Questions and Answers Confluence app and are kept in Confluence Cloud until the notification channel is deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Logging data is automatically deleted after 7 days. Slack connection data is removed once a notification channel is deleted in Confluence Cloud.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We comply with GDPR requirements. With respect to the Slack integration, only two types of data are relevant. We keep logging data to help you in case of issues for 7 days. The connection data to your Slack channel are stored as part of your notification channel as long as you need don't delete the channel. The connection data is stored in your Confluence Cloud instance - we don't hold that data.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud based
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no