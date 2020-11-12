Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati We host our product in AWS, GCP

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS