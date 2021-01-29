Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati The Practical Developer will retain the data collected from your Slack workspace for as long as your account remains active. This data includes user's full names, emails, and Slack usernames. We also store the name of your organization, and its enterprise and team's Slack identifiers.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati When you delete your Quboo account, we'll permanently delete all the data we collected within a period of 48h.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All computers and servers used for the storage of data are protected with passwords. We use strong passwords for all our accounts and follow best practices when storing them.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS