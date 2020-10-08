(All privacy and GDPR info available at:

) The users can delete their profile anytime. Also, as stated in TOS: 8. End of our relationship If at any time you have reason to disagree with these Terms or any changes made to the Service, you shall immediately stop using Meetquo Services. If you wish to terminate your use of Meetquo Services, you may deactivate your account in “Delete account” option or by sending an email to hello@meetquo.com stating you wish to close your account or an account you administer. Once your account is deactivated, you will not be able to access your account, or any Meetquo Document or data previously stored in your account. For information on the conservation of this data, please check our Privacy Policy. We may immediately terminate your access to the Service if you do not comply with these Terms, including in particular the Acceptable Use Rules set out below, the law or morality. The Acceptable Use Rules define the use you shall make of the Website with regard to the content of the Meetquo Documents provided which is solely and exclusively up to you. Meetquo is not responsible for the content of the Meetquo Documents you may disseminate and will not tolerate the publication of inappropriate content. If You or We terminate your use of the Service, we may delete your Meetquo Documents, account or any other information we have about you. Please download all your documents in due time. You will also lose any rights you have to use the Service or access our content or your Meetquo Documents. To the extent permitted by applicable law, we will not provide compensation for any loss you may suffer as a result of this termination. Termination of your use of the Meetquo Services and cancellation of your Account will not affect any of your outstanding obligations to us, nor any obligation of confidentiality with respect to personal data or other confidential information shared through the Website.