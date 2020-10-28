Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is stored as long as Kasem is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com. We collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you want your data deleted from Kasem just contact our customer support team. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Kasem from your workspace. Send your request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored using Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB. All data is encrypted during transit with HTTPS over SSLL (TLS 1.2). All data is stored in the US.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no