Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time by making a request to support@classcred.com.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
ClassCred provides all customers with the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@classcred.com. We will remove your personal data if you remove and/or stop using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
When you submit information to our service, all data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the security of your data. We will notify you within 72 hours if any data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no