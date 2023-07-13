Are you still using the old Excel sheets to calculate your team's traveling, books, and education spending? Expenses app will make budget tracking 10 × easier, more efficient, and more bearable :bear: Budgets for your employees Your employees know best what resources they need to do their job. Expenses will help you show that you care about their long-term growth, and trust their judgment. :mortar_board: Education

Books, conference tickets, workshops. Give your employees tools to grow. Not only will these bring value to their work, but it will motivate them to stay in the company longer. :mountain_railway: Travel

Encourage self-service with hotel rooms, plane tickets, and gas. Save your office manager lots of time, while allowing your employees to be more comfortable on business trips. :weight_lifter: Health & wellness

Gym, yoga classes, healthy snacks. Incentivize your employees to find what works for them and reduce the risk of burnout. :house_with_garden: Work-from-home

Noise-canceling headphones, ergonomic keyboard, stand-up desk. All home-work environments are different and your employees know best what's missing in theirs. What can Expenses do for you? ∞ Multiple budgets As many budgets, as you need, for different purposes, currencies, and users

:ok_hand: Expenses approval Assign budget managers who control, and approve, reported expenses

:receipt: Receipts upload Take a photo of a receipt, send to Slack, and attach to an expense

:moneybag: Eligibility Specify user groups eligible to use (and view) budgets

:bar_chart: CSV import / export Migrate your existing expenses using import, or export to CSV for Excel reporting