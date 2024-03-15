Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati incident.io will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Sedi dei data center Belgio

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://incident.io/data-processing-agreement

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i GPT4o (OpenAI), Sonnet and Haiku (Anthropic)

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM Our sub-processors store as little data as possible to provide their services. When storing data is required, for example for token caching to improve performance, it is retained for a maximum period of 1 hour.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM The majority of our AI features do not use trained models. If we ever train a model on customer data, the resulting model will only be used to service requests for that customer, and is subject to the same handling requirements as any other customer data.