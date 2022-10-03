Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Catalog Data (items and folders) are retained as long as a company is not deleted on the Sortly system. Transaction audit information is kept for one year, though can be longer for Enterprise accounts as requested.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Our database is backed up every hour and retained for 35 days. When a company is deleted, all data is removed from our system, though is still available in backups for 35 days until the last backup made while that company was active is expunged.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored in an RDS instance on AWS and encrypted at rest. We do not ask for PII beyond a voluntarily submitted email address, name, and company name.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Sortly is hosted on AWS using Elastic Container Service, and leverages OpenSearch as a search index and Redis for queuing, both hosted by Amazon.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS