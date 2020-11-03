Accelo Integration

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Contextual Code removes your client id, client secret, generated access token, and linked channel ids immediately after requesting removal through the App's Home screen.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no