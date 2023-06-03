:house: Groom your Jira backlog without leaving Slack
Groomba helps you efficiently estimate agile stories from your Jira backlog by conducting a planning poker session in Slack. Asynchronous voting means estimating agile stories in your Jira backlog without interrupting your team's workflow.
:large_blue_diamond: Jira integration
With Groomba, you can simply type the name of your Jira issue e.g.
/groomba ISSUE-5
and we'll sync the issue type, reporter, priority, description, and summary as part of a story estimation prompt. When all votes are in, Groomba syncs your result with Jira, allowing you to resolve, flag, or point an issue. We support both next-gen and classic projects and have detailed instructions on how to use both.
:earth_americas: Built by a remote team for remote teams
In a work-from-home era, reduce the amount of time that your team needs to be online simultaneously w/ completely asynchronous story estimation.
:person_doing_cartwheel: Flexibility to adapt to any workflow
Whether you hold story estimation meetings or each person estimates on their own time, Groomba keeps vote tallies in one easily accessible location. :one: You can build your own custom agile workflow w/ Groomba by creating a Jira filter with stories that you want to appear in your channel for estimation. :two: You can configure your # of auto-polls and to have any new issues in your backlog automatically begin estimation polls, or disable auto-polling to only start estimation polls manually. :three: You can configure your issue estimation prompts to show voting results ahead of time, or leave it up to users to access votes via previewing.
:construction_worker: Customize your point scales
Want to use T-shirt sizes to point your story instead? Emojis to indicate story sizes? Animal names? With our custom pointing scale option, you can make your estimation scale basically anything.
:abacus: Customize averaging function
Mean, median, or mode? Rounding up or down? Half points? Tenth points? You get to decide how your votes are averaged together with our advanced averaging settings.
:timer_clock: Customize your time limit
Need more than 1 day to gather estimations from your team? Choose how long your polls stay open for so your team always has time to answer.
:recycle: Re-estimation built in
If your votes differ by too much, you can easily re-estimate a story to collect votes again.
:heavy_check_mark: Syncs with your backlog
You can quickly see the state of your backlog w/
@Groomba
in a team channel.
:information_desk_person: Personalized Support
Get in contact w/ an engineer quickly with
/groomba feedback
. We're also always available at hello@groomba.ai
for feature requests or if you need help with installation and usage, and with either option we typically respond within 24 hours
.
FAQQ: How to disable auto-polling?
A: If you would like to only estimate issues via manually starting polls, you can set the maximum amount of open polls to zero in
/groomba settings
.Q: How are votes averaged?
A: By default, we take the mean of vote scale index. Scale index means what index your vote was on the scale you chose. For example in planning poker scale, the scale index of 5.0 would be 4.Q: Can I change how long polls stay open for?
A: Yes! In your Groomba team channel, type
/groomba settings
and choose an expiration time from 12 hours to 1 week.Q: Can I disable Jira issue descriptions?
A: You might choose to do this to reduce the size of messages in your Groomba team channel. This option is available via
/groomba settings
.Q: Why I can't find a certain Jira issue by typing
/groomba ISSUE-5 even though it exists in Jira?
A: First, try searching for the issue in the search bar. Second, make sure your Groomba team's owner (the creator of the team) has read/update access to that issue in Jira. Finally, if you still cannot find the issue, please contact us via
/groomba feedback
.