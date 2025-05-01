Behavox Slack Agent

Behavox for Slack enables organizations to securely capture, archive, and supervise Slack communications to meet regulatory and compliance requirements.The integration provides full coverage of Slack messages and file attachments across public channels, private channels, group direct messages, and one-to-one conversations.Behavox connects directly to the Slack API to collect Slack data in a compliant and tamperproof manner, ensuring that all messages, attachments, and metadata are securely retained and available for compliance and supervision.With Behavox for Slack, customers can:Archive and retain all Slack messages and files in a secure, immutable repository for compliance needs.Search and review Slack communications quickly to support audits and investigations.Apply compliance review workflows to monitor and supervise Slack communications.Support investigations and eDiscovery with defensible Slack message and file exports.Manage data retention policies and apply Legal Hold to preserve Slack communications in accordance with organizational and regulatory requirements.Behavox supports enterprise compliance and archiving for leading global financial institutions, helping them meet data governance, supervision, and regulatory obligations across multiple communication channels.For more information about Behavox for Slack, visit: