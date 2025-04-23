Teamplify: Time Off, Standups

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Generally, Teamplify will retain User Personal Information for as long as the user account is active or as needed to provide services.
We may retain certain User Personal Information indefinitely unless the user deletes it or requests its deletion. For example, we don’t automatically delete inactive user accounts, so unless the user chooses to delete his account, we will retain his account information indefinitely.
If the user would like to cancel his account or delete his User Personal Information, he may do so by contacting Teamplify Support. We will retain and use his information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements, but barring legal requirements, we will delete his full profile (within reason) within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Teamplify does not archive data. If some data is no longer used, it is permanently deleted. Deleted data may be present in database backups for no more than 21 days, after which it is also permanently deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is stored securely to avoid misuse and encrypted at rest. We will take appropriate security measures against unlawful or unauthorised processing of personal data, and against the accidental loss of personal data.
If the user has any concern about how Teamplify processes and stores the user's personal information, then the user can send us an email at support@teamplify.com and we will respond promptly - within 30 days at the latest.
Sedi dei data center
Svezia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on AWS and on-premise option.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no