Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Bigeye shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use. Retention periods shall be documented in the Data Retention Matrix in Appendix B to this policy

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Bigeye. The data may be deleted within two months of the contract end, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a user's data cannot be restored. Bigeye may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Bigeye may require additional ID verification. Bigeye should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within one month of the deletion request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data at rest - Bigeye uses the third-party AWS-managed RDS that encrypts all of your data and metadata at rest. The cloud infrastructure uses the open standard AES-256 encryption to encrypt user and warehouse credentials. Data in transit - Bigeye uses encrypted connections (HTTPS and TLS) to protect the contents of data in transit. To exercise data protection we’re committed to: • Restrict and monitor access to sensitive data • Develop transparent data collection procedures • Train employees in online privacy and security measures • Build secure networks to protect online data from cyberattacks • Establish clear procedures for reporting privacy breaches or data misuse • Include contract clauses or communicate statements on how we handle data • Establish data protection practices (document shredding, secure locks, data encryption, fre- quent backups, access authorization etc.)

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no