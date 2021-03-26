Comala Notifications for Confluence

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that the Data Controller suspend or remove the data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that the Data Controller suspend or remove the data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The Data is processed at the Data Controller’s operating offices and in any other places where the parties involved with the processing are located. For further information, please contact the Data Controller.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati