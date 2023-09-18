Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is stored using industry standard safe-guarding techniques with limited access to personnal and with isolation between customers.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i ChatGPT 3.5

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM The summarised data on the ticket consist of a title, problem and solution. This data is stored as long as the ticket is retained.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Multi-tenancy across several services and servers in the cloud (Microsoft Azure).