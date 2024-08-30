Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain user data as long as the Claptastic service is in use, ensuring full functionality for the associated Slack workspace. Recognition messages will be deleted if an admin resets the total score or upon user request.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Upon request, users can have their data archived or removed from our systems. Recognition messages are specifically deleted when an admin resets scores or at the user’s request via email.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
User data is stored securely and is only accessible to authorized personnel. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or breaches while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Hetzner Servers
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no