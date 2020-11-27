PingPong Notifications

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati For manual deletion, users can delete their account in the dashboard, which deletes it immediately (this will delete any associated personal data such as the user’s email address. It will also delete all of the data created by the user).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up and we have a tested backup, recovery and disaster procedure to ensure business continuity. Any system failure is alerted to our team immediately.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS