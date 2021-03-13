Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Our Terms of Use state that Optmyzr has no obligation to retain Customer Data or Customer Content and that such Customer Data and Customer Content may be irretrievably deleted if an account is thirty (30) days or more delinquent.
Our Privacy Policy states that we retain Personal Data for the period necessary to fulfill the specific purposes required to carry out the service. When assessing these periods we carefully examine our need to collect Personal Data at all and if we establish a relevant need we only retain it for the shortest possible period to realize the purpose of collection unless a longer retention period is required by law.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If a customer deletes their account, all of their account information is deleted after 30 days, subject to the following exceptions:
We may retain customer information after a deletion request under the following circumstances: (1) there might be some latency in deleting this information from our servers and backup storage; and (2) if necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements.
A customer can also request that their information is deleted by sending us a request through the officially published channels.
Customers are advised in the Terms of Use that, should they decide to subsequently reactivate their account, that after 30 days their information may be unrecoverable from our servers and backup storage.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored only on approved servers or systems. This process ensures that proper encryption is in place, that the software is up to date and does not have vulnerabilities, and that remote access is appropriately restricted.
Data is classified as Critical, Restricted and Low Risk, and following an impact assessment, is stored and assigned access levels as follows:
CRITICAL:
Data Types
User information (Profile, Email, Login information, Preferences)
Advertising Account Permission Tokens
Debug Logs from production services
Cloud Infrastructure configuration, keys, passwords etc.
Internal Financial Information
Source Code
Audit Logs for actions performed on the service
Advertising Account Performance Data & Reports
Customer billing information
Impact
Protection of the data is required by law/regulation, or the loss of confidentiality, integrity, or
availability of the data or system could have a significant adverse impact on
our mission, safety, finances, or reputation.
Storage
This data shall be stored only on servers/systems approved by the Data Protection Officer. This process ensures that proper encryption is in place, that the software is up to date and does not have vulnerabilities, and that remote access is appropriately restricted.
Access
Access to critical data will only be available to individualswho have requested access which is then approved by the appropriate owners and Data Protection Officer. Any individual accessing such data must undergo a mandatory security training in handling confidential data. Such Users must also have 2 factor authentication enabled.
RESTRICTED:
Data Types
Feature Specs, Internal Product Roadmaps
Employee Performance and Appraisals Data
Internal Documentation and Processes
Anonymized Usage Data (Google Analytics etc)
Employee information and contracts
Communication not containing confidential information (emails, support tickets)
Internal Team communication
Impact
The data is not generally available to the public, or the loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the data or system could have a mildly adverse impact on our mission, safety, finances, or reputation.
Storage
This data may be stored on encrypted systems approved by a Data Protection Officer. All systems must have up to date software, and remote access, if any, must be restricted.
Access
Access to restricted data will only be available to individuals with a business need. Access
must be requested from and approved by the appropriate data owner. Access to this data may be authorized to groups of persons by their job responsibilities or organizational unit within the company.
LOW RISK/PUBLIC
Data Types
Help Material and User Guides
Marketing Website
Impact
The data is intended for public disclosure, or the loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability of
the data or system would have no adverse impact on our mission, safety, finances, or reputation.
Storage
Because this data is public there are no restrictions on storage.
Access
Because this data is public there are no restrictions on access.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati