Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data is stored for 5-7 years depending on the data type, and potentially longer if required by law or regulation. Certain personal information or de-identified information associated with the customer's Brex Account may nonetheless remain on systems owned or maintained by Brex where required to comply with the law or our contractual obligations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When no longer required to comply with the law, for contractual obligations, or for legitimate business, we will either delete or de-identify it.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Brex stores data in data centers in North America only.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI’s GPT-4-turbo model
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
OpenAI does not retain Brex users data and does not use Brex users’ data. However, Brex will retain and use these data to improve accuracy to our internal system, in order to provide customers the most accurate and current information.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We implement robust access control to ensure users data remain isolated from others.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We store users data on AWS