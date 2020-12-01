Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We collect device data such as information about your computer, phone, tablet or other device you use to access the Services. Depending on the device used, this device data may include information such as your IP address (or proxy server), device application identification numbers, location, browser type, hardware model Internet service provider and/or mobile carrier, operating system configuration information.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google (GCP)