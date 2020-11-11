WebHR is an all-in-one HR software designed to manage your company's most valuable asset - your Human Resources. It offers a range of services including Recruitment, Employee Self-Service, Payroll, Time & Attendance, Training, Performance Evaluation, and Employee Communication. The integration enables direct commands from Slack to your WebHR account, such as posting status updates, signing in/out for attendance, and lunch breaks. To integrate WebHR with Slack, follow these steps:

1. Click on the four-square boxes at the top left corner and select 'Integrations.'

2. Under the Integrations Page, find Slack and click 'Connect with Slack.'

3. Once connected, you can manage your integration status and disconnect anytime.

4. With WebHR integrated into Slack, you can connect employees and map them to Slack users. After successful integration, you can use the following commands: /webhr Help: Get a list of available commands.

/webhr SignIn: Mark your attendance by signing in.

/webhr SignOut: Mark your attendance by signing out.

/webhr LunchOut: Mark your lunch break out in the timesheet module.

/webhr LunchIn: Mark your lunch break in the timesheet module.

/webhr StatusUpdate Your Message: Write a status message on the WebHR dashboard.