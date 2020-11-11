Criteri di conservazione dei dati
WebHR retains customers data for as long as the customer is active. Once a client leaves, we keep their data for 03 months and then destroy completely, unless the client requests for data purge immediately.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
WebHR keeps customer data during their subscription lifecycle. We remove their data 03 months after the client has left - or if they ask for immediate removal.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
WebHR stores customer data in their relevant data center. For example: most clients data stay in our US based data centers. For Canadian clients, their data stays in Canada, for European clients, their data stays in our European data centers.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti, Canada, Regno Unito, Irlanda, Germania, Singapore, Australia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
WebHR uses AWS as primary data center provider. Technology wise, we use MySQL, MongoDB, Redis for databases, and S3 for documents storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no