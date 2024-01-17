Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati The time period for which June must retain customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. June must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between June and the customer, unless June is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati June must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with June. June may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. June hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to June use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of June employees should have access to delete customer data. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device re-issuance in accordance with NIST Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Personnel should be mindful of where to store data based on the degree of classification. Where possible, personnel should observe the principle of least privilege, or sharing only what absolutely needs to be known. For example, there is no need to share restricted data to persons who do not have the need to know. Personnel should be especially mindful when sharing data to external users outside of the company.

Sedi dei data center Germania

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://help.june.so/en/articles/7436495-subprocessors