Gamma Enterprise DLP for Slack

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Gamma will retain Customer Data in accordance with the configured retention policy in the Gamma application and/or specified within the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Gamma will remove Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractural agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Gamma will store Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Google Cloud Platform