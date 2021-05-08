Criteri di conservazione dei dati
StandupWizard retains certain Customer Data until a user deletes a standup (i.e. participant reports and basic user info) while other Customer Data is retained until user requests a full account deletion. Data is retained in accordance with our Privacy Policy on our website. We only collect data sufficient to run the service and to collect usage statistics used to improve the service. User data that could be sensitive is scrubbed before logging and logs are configured to produce the minimum level of information needed to trace errors.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
StandupWizard will remove data when requested by customers, in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
StandupWizard will store data encrypted both in transit and at rest, in cloud servers provided by AWS and managed by MongoDB.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no