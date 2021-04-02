Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We store data on behalf of users. We don't share it unless it's required for basic functionality or are compelled to by a court of law. As of today, we have never been compelled to do so.
We never sell or give your information to third parties or information brokers.
We do share some of your information with trusted partners to provide funtionality. Examples include: Stripe, Sendgrid, and of course, Slack.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Users may remove their data at any time with the app functionality or by contacting support.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data for all active accounts are stored in the cloud.
Inactive accounts may have their data archived after a certain period.
Users may remove their data at any time by contacting support.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud services
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no