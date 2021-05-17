Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII). By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda, Stati Uniti, Germania

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes