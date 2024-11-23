REACTO: Reaction Notifications

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will only collect the data needed for the operation of Reacto, such as message timestamp and channel. We only collect message information directed at the Reacto application. We follow the OWASP best-practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after Reacto is removed from the Slack team.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the DigitalOcean data center located in California, USA.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud-hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
DigitalOcean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no