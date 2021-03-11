Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Noah Mobility is totally compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other national data protection laws of the Member States. Personal information of the users will be retained for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes as required by law, e.g. for tax and accounting purposes. This is only stored till the time user is a part of ARK ONE app and they are using the Slack app. The users also have the possibility of an objection and request removal of their personal data via Email. For this, please send an Email to: hello@noah-mobility.de
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Users have the possibility of an objection and request removal of their personal data via Email. For this, please send an Email to: hello@noah-mobility.de
If a user leaves the platform or wants us to delete their data from our servers, we hard delete all the details of the users including Name, Email, Phone, and account details.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Noah Mobility uses Cloud to store all the data with the data centres in Europe. Everything is hosted on the servers based on the guidelines laid out by GDPR.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no