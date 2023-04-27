Data isn't archived or removed automatically but rather only if it is deleted by a user. When deleting data, they are first marked for deletion for 30 days. During this time they can easily be restored. After that, they will be deleted. However, they are still restorable for another 30 days from our daily backups. So it is a total of 60 days from deleting something in Condens until it is irrevocably deleted. For more information see